Vikings Make Official Decision On Justin Jefferson's Status

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will make his return from injury in Sunday's (December 10) game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vikings officially announced in a video shared on their social media accounts Friday (December 8).

Jefferson was a full participant in practice Wednesday (December 6) for the first time since his hamstring injury in October ahead of his expected return in Week 14, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

"For the first time since his hamstring injury in Week 5, #Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson was a full participant in practice today. He’s set to return Sunday at Las Vegas," Pelissero wrote on his X account Wednesday (December 6).

Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Vikings would activate Jefferson from injured reserve and planned to play him following their bye week.