Deadly Tornadoes Leave Trail Of Destruction Across Tennessee, Arkansas

A swarm of tornadoes swept across the midwest on Saturday (December 9) night, leaving at least six people in Tennesee dead.

Officials in Nashville said there were at least three deaths after a tornado tore through the northern part of the city. Authorities in Montgomery County confirmed that at least three people died and nearly two dozen people were injured when a tornado spawned in Clarksville.

The three deaths in Clarksville included two adults and one child.

“This is a sad day for our community,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement. “We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other, and we will be here until the end.”

According to Fox Weather, there were more than a dozen reports of tornadoes across Tennessee and Kentucky, with severe damage seen in the city of Gutherie in Todd County, Kentucky.

Officials warned the number of casualties could increase as they survey the damage and begin rescue and recovery efforts.

Video footage captured a massive tornado causing an explosion in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

"Tornado causes an explosion earlier tonight in the Nashville TN suburb of Hendersonville.... #tornado #nashville #explosion #hendersonville #TN."