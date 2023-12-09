Deadly Tornadoes Leave Trail Of Destruction Across Tennessee, Arkansas

By Bill Galluccio

December 10, 2023

Storm vehicle with the Center for Severe Weather Research driving into the path of tornado with winds of 166 to 175 miles per hour, in Katie, Oklahoma
Photo: Chris Kridler / Image Source / Getty Images

A swarm of tornadoes swept across the midwest on Saturday (December 9) night, leaving at least six people in Tennesee dead.

Officials in Nashville said there were at least three deaths after a tornado tore through the northern part of the city. Authorities in Montgomery County confirmed that at least three people died and nearly two dozen people were injured when a tornado spawned in Clarksville.

The three deaths in Clarksville included two adults and one child.

“This is a sad day for our community,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said in a statement. “We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other, and we will be here until the end.”

According to Fox Weather, there were more than a dozen reports of tornadoes across Tennessee and Kentucky, with severe damage seen in the city of Gutherie in Todd County, Kentucky.

Officials warned the number of casualties could increase as they survey the damage and begin rescue and recovery efforts.

Video footage captured a massive tornado causing an explosion in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

"Tornado causes an explosion earlier tonight in the Nashville TN suburb of Hendersonville.... #tornado #nashville #explosion #hendersonville #TN."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.