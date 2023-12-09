Shohei Ohtani Signs Largest Contract In Pro Sports History

The most coveted free agent this offseason has made a decision on where he will be playing for the next ten years. Shohei Ohtani signed a record-breaking ten-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dwarfing the 12-year, $426.5 million deal that his former teammate Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

"And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world," Ohtani wrote in a post on Instagram.

He also thanked the Angels organization and their fans.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys' support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever."

Ohtani's contract tops the $674 million deal Lionel Messi signed with FC Barcelona in 2017.