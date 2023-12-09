University Of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill Steps Down

By Bill Galluccio

December 9, 2023

University Presidents Testify In House Hearing On Campus Antisemitism
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned amid immense pressure from donors following her congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” Magill said in a statement. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

Magill will continue to serve as president until a replacement is named. She will also stay on as a tenured professor at Penn Carey Law School.

Scott Bok, chairman of the board of trustees at the University of Pennsylvania, also submitted his resignation and will step down from his position immediately.

"Today, following the resignation of the University of Pennsylvania’s President and related Board of Trustee meetings, I submitted my resignation as Chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately. While I was asked to remain in that role for the remainder of my term in order to help with the presidential transition, I concluded that, for me, now was the right time to depart," Bok said in a statement.

