Jung Kook's Moving 'Hate You' Performance Is A Must-See

Jung Kook recently released his debut full-length solo album, GOLDEN, earlier this year in November and to celebrate, performed an intimate show for fans. Ans among several tracks he performed is his song "Hate You," which fans can get a sneak peek at above.

Fans can watch Jung Kook's full iHeartRadio LIVE show on December 11th at 5pm PT/8pm ET in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds.

GOLDEN is Jung Kook's first solo album and showcases a total of 11 new songs, including guest appearances from artists like Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer and DJ Snake. The project also features a song called "Yes or No," which Ed Sheeran is credited on, as well as "Hate You" which Shawn Mendes took part in writing. According to a press release, "GOLDEN takes its motif from the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist."

Jung Kook also released the official visualizer video for "Hate You," in which the singer is singing the song's heartbreaking lyrics with a black and white treatment. He sings in the song, "So I'm gonna hate you, I'm gonna hate you/ Paint you like the villain that you never were/ I'm gonna blame you for things that you don't do/ Hating you's the only way it doesn't hurt."

See the visualizer below, and tune in to iHeartRadio LIVE with Jung Kook on December 11th!