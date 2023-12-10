Trump Now Says He Won't Testify In New York Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump announced that he doesn't plan to go back on the witness stand in the $250 million New York civil fraud trial against him and his company in a post shared on his Truth Social account Sunday (December 10).

“I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than this is a complete & total election interference (Biden campaign!) witch hunt” so “I will not be testifying on Monday,” Trump wrote in all-caps via NBC News.

Trump was scheduled to testify on Monday (December 10) as one of the final defense witnesses in the ongoing civil fraud trial. The case, which has lasted two months, enters its final week of testimony and the former president was expected to tout the success of his company and fire back at claims made by New York Attorney General Letitia James' claims that he overvalued his properties and net work in financial statements, which he then used to obtain favorable loans from banks that he'd be unable to acquire.

Trump, who was previously called as a witness by James' team on November 6, gave a similar, combative response targeting James, who he referred to as a "political hack" and Judge Arthur F. Engoron, who is overseeing he case, as a "very hostile judge."