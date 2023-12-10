WATCH: Taylor Swift Turns Buffalo Bills Players' Heads At Arrowhead Stadium
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2023
Taylor Swift appears to have gotten the attention of Travis Kelce's opponents.
A video shared by NFL Network's James Palmer shows Swift turning the heads of several Buffalo Bills players as she walked before the team took the field for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (December 10). Swift was expected to attend Sunday's game and spend the week with Kelce in Kansas City ahead of her 34th birthday on Wednesday (December 13).
The singer broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last Wednesday (December 6). Swift praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast in July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. The singer added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”