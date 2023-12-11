Wolfgang Van Halen And Michael Anthony Reunite For 'First Time In 20 Years'

Wolfgang Van Halen and Michael Anthony reunited for this first time in 20 (!!!) years over the weekend, when the former Van Halen bassist went to check out a Mammoth WVH show in Las Vegas.

Wolfgang commemorated the reunion in a Facebook post, sharing photos of the pair hugging it out backstage. “Ran into an old friend at the @mammothwvh show in Vegas tonight. (Love ya, Mikey)” he captioned the post.

Anthony also shared the moment on social media, sharing footage from the show and a photo of him and Wolfgang on Instagram. “Went to see Mammoth WVH last night here in Vegas, and they threw it down! Love ya Wolf, so great to see ya! (Proud of you brother!!)” he wrote.

When a fan asked Anthony when he last saw Wolfgang, he revealed this meeting was the “first time in 20 years.”

Wolfgang replaced Anthony as Van Halen's bassist in 2006, with the latter going on to play with Sammy Hagar. There's been a lot of feuding between members of Van Halen, but it looks like there's no bad blood between these two.

Mammoth WVH hits the road on a North American tour early next year. Check out a full list of dates at his official website and see both social media posts below.