Bad Religion Teams Up With Another Punk Legend For 2024 Tour

Bad Religion is hitting the road with Social Distortion early next year. The trek kicks off April 9 in Bakersfield, CA and wraps up May 19 in Columbus, OH.

“I loved Social Distortion as a kid, and I love ‘em even more now,” Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker said in a statement. “I am thrilled and honored to be sharing stages with them this fall. This is one for the history books, folks.”

“That we’re both still making music and touring the world is a testament to the staying power of SoCal punk rock,” bassist Jay Bentley added. (Fun fact: the bands first performed together in 1980.)

Social Distortion will perform their 1983 debut album Mommy’s Little Monster in its entirety as a belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. “This should be a very special tour and we are all looking forward to it,” frontman Mike Ness said.

See a full list of tour dates below.

Bad Religion and Social Distortion tour dates

April 9th Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater

April 10th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

April 12th San Diego, CA PETCO Park

April 13th Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater

April 14th Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheater

April 16th Lubbock, TX Lonestar Amphitheater

April 18th Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 19th San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port

April 20th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

April 22nd Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

April 23rd New Orleans, LA The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans

April 26th St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 27th Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

April 28th Clearwater, FL Coachman Park – The Sound

April 30th Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

May 1st North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery – Lawn

May 3rd Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 4th New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop

May 5th Philadelphia, PA The Filmore Philadelphia

May 7th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10th Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

May 11th Detroit, MI The Masonic Temple Theatre

May 12th Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 14th Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

May 15th West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

May 17th Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater

May 18th Chicago, IL Salt Shed – Indoors

May 19th Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium