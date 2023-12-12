Bad Religion Teams Up With Another Punk Legend For 2024 Tour
By Katrina Nattress
December 12, 2023
Bad Religion is hitting the road with Social Distortion early next year. The trek kicks off April 9 in Bakersfield, CA and wraps up May 19 in Columbus, OH.
“I loved Social Distortion as a kid, and I love ‘em even more now,” Bad Religion guitarist Brian Baker said in a statement. “I am thrilled and honored to be sharing stages with them this fall. This is one for the history books, folks.”
“That we’re both still making music and touring the world is a testament to the staying power of SoCal punk rock,” bassist Jay Bentley added. (Fun fact: the bands first performed together in 1980.)
Social Distortion will perform their 1983 debut album Mommy’s Little Monster in its entirety as a belated celebration of its 40th anniversary. “This should be a very special tour and we are all looking forward to it,” frontman Mike Ness said.
See a full list of tour dates below.
Bad Religion and Social Distortion tour dates
April 9th Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Theater
April 10th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
April 12th San Diego, CA PETCO Park
April 13th Las Vegas, NV Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater
April 14th Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheater
April 16th Lubbock, TX Lonestar Amphitheater
April 18th Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 19th San Antonio, TX Boeing Center at Tech Port
April 20th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
April 22nd Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
April 23rd New Orleans, LA The Filmore Harrah’s New Orleans
April 26th St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
April 27th Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution
April 28th Clearwater, FL Coachman Park – The Sound
April 30th Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
May 1st North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery – Lawn
May 3rd Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 4th New York, NY Pier 17 – The Rooftop
May 5th Philadelphia, PA The Filmore Philadelphia
May 7th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 10th Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
May 11th Detroit, MI The Masonic Temple Theatre
May 12th Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 14th Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom
May 15th West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
May 17th Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater
May 18th Chicago, IL Salt Shed – Indoors
May 19th Columbus, OH Historic Crew Stadium