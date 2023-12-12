Royal Fans Think Prince William & Kate's Christmas Card Was Photoshopped
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 12, 2023
Royal fans are convinced Prince William and Kate Middleton's family Christmas card was photoshopped. After the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the sweet black-and-white photo featuring their three children— Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5— fans began pointing out some strange details.
Royal fans are particularly perplexed by one of Prince Louis' hands in the photo. "Why is your son missing a finger?" a fan asked on Twitter per People. If you zoom into the young royal's hand resting on the chair Princess Charlotte is sitting in, you'll notice it looks like his middle finger is missing. Fans also pointed out his legs, but upon a closer look, it looks off because he's wearing shorts and the chair is partially covering one of his feet.
Among other holiday traditions such as sharing their Christmas card, the Princess of Wales is likely preparing for her third annual holiday concert event at Westminster Abbey. During last year's event, Middleton joked that her children weren't fans of her singing voice.
"On the piano, you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing," she said. "Actually, my children probably wouldn't forgive me — I'm not sure whether they think I've got a particularly good singing voice. I'll have to have some lessons." At the previous year's Christmas carol concert, Kate showed off her impressive piano skills while joining Scottish singer Tom Walker as he sang his song, "For Those Who Can't Be Here."