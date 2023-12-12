The Best Gift You Can Only Get In Texas

It’s the season of giving.

With the holidays fast approaching, many of us are wrapping up buying items on Christmas lists of our friends and families, while others are just getting started. No worries! It’s better late than never.

There are so many present ideas that can come to mind, making it difficult to narrow down our choices. However, to make your selection easier, it’s always a good idea to give someone something so unique that they can’t really get it anywhere else.

Condé Nast Traveler determined the best gifts which can be purchased in each state:

“The 50 states, district, and territories that make up America are all unique in their own way. Some places are known for specific food traditions, while others are famous for their woodworking or craftsmanship. Some are home to once small businesses that are now known across the world. No matter what each area is celebrated for, it’s certain that our country has some amazing gifts made right here in our own backyard.

Whether you’re someone who brings home souvenirs from each state you visit or know someone who gets nostalgic for their hometown meal or traditions, we’ve rounded up the best gifts from every state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. From Alabama barbecue sauce to a necklace paying homage to Wyoming’s Teton mountain range, these destination-inspired, American-made gifts are sure to be home runs for birthdays, anniversaries, or holidays.”

In Texas, the most innovative gift you can get a loved one is a Yeti Hopper M20 soft backpack cooler:

“Now a nationwide brand, the outdoor company was founded by two brothers in Driftwood, Texas, who wanted to create a better cooler. Of course, the standard Yeti became popular because it kept drinks cold for 12 hours, but this backpack version is portable, perfect for travel, and can hold up to 36 cans.”