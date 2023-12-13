A college student died, and two more were hospitalized from what officials suspect is carbon monoxide poisoning in Olympia, Washington. Evergreen State College police responded to Modular Apartments Monday evening (December 11) after the student residence manager wasn't able to contact three students, according to KOMO.

School officials said a police officer broke down the door around 8:30 p.m. and performed emergency CPR on the students. The Thurston County Coroner's Office confirmed 21-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, of Dupont, was found dead when deputies arrived on the scene.

The other two students plus the responding officer were taken to the hospital, reporters learned. Campus officials said they suffered symptoms "consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning." The officer was released Tuesday morning (December 12).

The sheriff's office suspects the toxic fumes killed Rodriguez, but the official cause of death will be released following their investigation. No word on the other students' conditions as of Wednesday morning (December 13).

Campus officials said a contractor working in the campus housing area responded to carbon monoxide alarms earlier on Monday. School leaders also contacted all students living in the campus housing area that night to make sure they were safe.

The Washington State Patrol told reporters they're looking for the source of the carbon monoxide. They don't suspect foul play, either.

“We're all in shock. This is devastating news because the safety and care of our students is our top priority,” Dexter Gordon, Evergreen's executive vice president, said via KOMO. “We are grieving with our families, especially the bereaved family, and then the families of all of our students affected and then our staff who are our first responders."