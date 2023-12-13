Jimmy Fallon To Take Over Empire State Building For Holiday Celebration

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and as we celebrate the holiday season, Jimmy Fallon is leading the jolly fun by taking over New York City's iconic Empire State Building.

On December 19th, the iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Party with Jimmy Fallon Presented by State Farm will feature the late night talk show host flipping the switch to kick off a special show of lights atop the Empire State Building synchronized to his song, "Wrap Me Up," which features Meghan Trainor. The event will also showcase an interview with iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran from the 80th floor of the famous NYC landmark.

Fans can tune in to stream the special on December 19th at 9pm local time (6:45pm in New York City) via iHeartRadio AC, Hot AC and CHR stations nationwide, as well as on iHeartRadio's Holiday Season Radio station at 9pm ET.

In a statement, Fallon said, "I’m not used to this 'music side' of show business so when someone told me that this song was going to the top, I never imagined it being on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building. I was born and raised in New York so seeing the holiday light show to my song 'Wrap Me Up' with Meghan Trainor on the top of the Empire State Building every night until Christmas is beyond my wildest dreams. My thanks to iHeartRadio, State Farm and the Empire State Building for helping me spread holiday cheer. I’ll also make sure Jared Leto gets back in the building and on the ground safely. Happy holidays!"

And leading up to the holiday celebration, Jimmy will also host iHeartRadio’s Holiday Favorites, presented by State Farm, which will feature all holiday music introduced by the “Tonight Show” star. The takeover hour will kick off December 18th at 6pm local time on iHeartRadio AC and Christmas stations, and on iHeartRadio's Holiday Season Radio station at 6pm ET.