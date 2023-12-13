Original Sublime Members Reunite To Perform With Bradley Nowell's Son Jakob

Original Sublime members Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums) reunited earlier this week to perform with late frontman Bradley Nowell's son Jakob. The gig was part of a benefit for Bad Brains' frontman H.R. at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.

The eight-song set was the first time Wilson and Gaugh played together in 10 years. The two formed Sublime with Rome, featuring Rome Ramirez on vocals, in 2009; however, Gaugh left the band shortly after because he didn't feel right playing songs "without Brad."

A bigger reunion could also be in the works. “We’re patiently waiting and doing the right thing,” Regime Music Group’s Kevin Zinger, who manages Sublime’s business assets, recently told Billboard. “If the vibe’s there, the vibe’s there.”

Jakob was born a year before his dad died and is now 28, the same age Bradley was when he passed away. He channeled his late father's style during the set, performing shirtless. Together, the trio opened the set with "April 29, 1992 (Miami),” and played classics like “Wrong Way,” “What I Got,” and “Santeria” before ending the show with an encore of “Same in the End.”

Watch fan-shot footage of the performance and check out the full setlist below.