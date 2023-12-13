Tesla Recalls 2 Million Cars Over 'Insufficient' Autopilot Safety Controls

By Bill Galluccio

December 13, 2023

JAPAN-AUTOMOBILE-CLIMATE-ENERGY
Photo: YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP / Getty Images

Tesla is recalling over two million vehicles after an investigation determined that the autopilot features lacked controls to "prevent driver misuse."

The recall impacts the Tesla 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y equipped with Autosteer.

"In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, and the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or fails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash," the recall notice states.

According to CNN, a two-year probe by safety regulators uncovered around 1,000 crashes involving Tesla vehicles that were using the autopilot features.

Tesla said the affected cars would receive an over-the-air software update. The update will add additional warnings when the autosteer function is enabled and remind drivers to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the wheel.

The electric car company said that it would begin notifying owners by mail starting on February 10, 2024.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.

