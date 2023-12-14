Chris Cuomo Laughs While Interviewing Girl With Tourettes Syndrome

News Nation anchor Chris Cuomo was seen laughing during an interview with a popular TikTok user with Tourettes Syndrome.

Cuomo was interviewing Baylen Dupree Wednesday (December 13) night on his nightly news program 'Cuomo' and appeared to be smiling several times before breaking into hysterics after Dupree experienced multiple heavy tics that included profanity.

“Go f**k yourself, Chris! Little baby weiner, Banana up your a**! Butter your own biscuit, fat a**,” Dupree said during the uncensored interview, which led to Cuomo laughing hysterically.

The 21-year-old influencer continued her response by acknowledging hateful comments she's received from "evil people" who told her that her parents "deserved to die in a car accident" because they believe "I'm faking my condition."