Chris Cuomo Laughs While Interviewing Girl With Tourettes Syndrome

By Jason Hall

December 14, 2023

News Nation anchor Chris Cuomo was seen laughing during an interview with a popular TikTok user with Tourettes Syndrome.

Cuomo was interviewing Baylen Dupree Wednesday (December 13) night on his nightly news program 'Cuomo' and appeared to be smiling several times before breaking into hysterics after Dupree experienced multiple heavy tics that included profanity.

“Go f**k yourself, Chris! Little baby weiner, Banana up your a**! Butter your own biscuit, fat a**,” Dupree said during the uncensored interview, which led to Cuomo laughing hysterically.

The 21-year-old influencer continued her response by acknowledging hateful comments she's received from "evil people" who told her that her parents "deserved to die in a car accident" because they believe "I'm faking my condition."

Cuomo managed to return to his serious demeanor as Dupree continued discussing the dangers of her online fame.

“I’ve had to have the police out my house because people gave out my location and said they’re gonna come torch my house. It’s crazy,” Dupree said.

Dupree said she was diagnosed with Tourettes Syndrome in 2018, though she had shown signs since she was a child before her symptoms worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tics can worsen if an individual is facing a high-stress or anxiety-inducing situation, such as appearing on the cable news program.

Tourettes Syndrome is reported to affect up to 1.4 million people in the United States, according to data shared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

