North Carolina Restaurant Named The State's Best Diner For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is also one of the best meals you can order at a diner, from stacks of fluffy flapjacks and plates of eggs and bacon to never-ending cups of coffee and greasy hash browns that hit the spot. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best diner breakfast spots around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

According to the list, the best diner for breakfast in North Carolina is Scrambled Southern Diner in Greensboro, a delightful spot that serves breakfast all day, including its house specialty breakfast burrito full of tasty ingredients like chorizo, black beans and salsa verde, and served with hash browns or cheddar grits. The diner has a Google rating of 4.5 stars and over 3,000 reviews, so you know it's going to be good.

Scrambled Southern Diner is located at 2417 Spring Garden Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"More often than not, there's a line out the door at Scrambled. The trick is to reserve your seat ahead of time, because this casual, charming diner's knock-you-socks-off breakfast is by no means a secret. Diners are usually prepared to wait for stacks of lacy-edged pancakes, crab cake Benedict, buttery biscuits and gravy, deliciously cheesy grits, and the joint's renowned fried green tomatoes."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where else in the country you can find some amazing diner breakfasts.