Clown Reveals Slipknot's Special Plans For 2024 Tour

Slipknot is hitting the road next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled album, and during a recent interview with Kerrang! Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed that the band will be playing the seminal album in its entirety during the tour.

When asked if they'd be playing the album in full, the percussionist seemed surprised by the question. “Are you joking right now? You’re talking about the anniversary of one of the greatest metal albums to ever release in the thought process known as reality," he said. "You think for one moment that this album isn’t going to be played in its entirety in front of, like, a hundred people, 200 people, 300 people, 50,000 people. I’m not going to live forever, man. Neither is everybody else. Things are changing very quickly. I ain’t got no more time to f**k around.”

Clown also teased that the band are planning some intimate shows. “We’re going to have fun, too. So that means small shows and you won’t know until you hear it. And if you heard it, you’re already too late and you’re not going to see it. So you better open up your soul, because then you’ll feel it and you won’t have to hear it, because I’m being very serious,” he declared. “It’s really going to be an exciting 2024, and I think things are going to happen that you wouldn’t think ever could.”

Slipknot is set to play a handful of US festivals next year and just announced a big UK/European tour. Last month, they shocked fans by ousting drummer Jay Weinberg. The band has yet to announce Weinberg's replacement; however, singer Corey Taylor recently told fans who won't be their next drummer.