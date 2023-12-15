Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Pay $148 Million To Election Workers He Defamed

A jury ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay over $148 million to two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of committing fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell awarded a default judgment to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, in August after Giuliani failed to comply with discovery obligations before the trial.

During the damages trial, Freeman and Moss described how Giuliani's comments led to threats and harassment from people who thought they helped rig the election against Donald Trump.

Freemon testified that she received numerous messages threatening her life.

One of those messages read: "Pack your s***. They are coming for you. I'm not far behind. I'm coming for you also. Trash will be taken to the street in bags."

"I took it as though they were going to cut me up and put me into trash bags and take it out to my street," Freeman said.

Moss said that she lived in fear that somebody would kill her, even though she did nothing wrong.

"It feels like I'm trapped under someone else's boot of power," Moss testified. "I can't do anything. I feel helpless, and the only thing that's surrounding me is the lies."

After the judgment was handed down, Giuliani said he would appeal the jury's decision.

"The absurdity of the number underscores the absurdity of the entire proceedings," he told reporters outside the courtroom.