The Best Chinese Restaurant In Nevada You Need To Try

Chinese food is perfect to serve for many occasions! Whether a wide assortment of plates are needed for a group to share or whether one wants to grab takeout to enjoy a warm dinner for a cozy night in as the weather gets colder, choosing Chinese food is an idea that could never go wrong.

However, with so many eateries out there, how would it be possible to know which Chinese restaurant is the best?

Thanks to Love Food, the best Chinese restaurant in every state has been decided:

"The U.S. has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as deciding what to order. We’ve done the hard work and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

The top one in Nevada is Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas:

"There’s so much hype around Shang Artisan Noodle (and often a long line), but it lives up to the high expectations. Customers consistently rave about the hand-pulled and knife-cut noodles, and the incredible depth of flavor packed into every dish. The Shàng noodle soup, with braised beef in a rich, flavorful broth (pictured), is among the dishes that get people talking (once they’ve stopped eating, that is)."