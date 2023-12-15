The Best Chinese Restaurant In New Mexico You Need To Try

Chinese food is perfect to serve for many occasions! Whether a wide assortment of plates are needed for a group to share or whether one wants to grab takeout to enjoy a warm dinner for a cozy night in as the weather gets colder, choosing Chinese food is an idea that could never go wrong.

However, with so many eateries out there, how would it be possible to know which Chinese restaurant is the best?

Thanks to Love Food, the best Chinese restaurant in every state has been decided:

"The U.S. has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as deciding what to order. We’ve done the hard work and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

The top one in New Mexico is Rising Star Chinese Eatery in Albuquerque:

"The owners of Rising Star Chinese Eatery in Albuquerque pride themselves on their winning customer service. Family-run for more than 30 years, the restaurant serves Chinese-American classics to loyal customers who return again and again. Expect all the usuals such as General Tso’s chicken, sweet and sour pork, and egg rolls – all reliably delicious and dished up in generous portions."