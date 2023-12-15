The Best Chinese Restaurant In Texas You Need To Try

Chinese food is perfect to serve for many occasions! Whether a wide assortment of plates are needed for a group to share or whether one wants to grab takeout to enjoy a warm dinner for a cozy night in as the weather gets colder, choosing Chinese food is an idea that could never go wrong.

However, with so many eateries out there, how would it be possible to know which Chinese restaurant is the best?

Thanks to Love Food, the best Chinese restaurant in every state has been decided:

"The U.S. has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as deciding what to order. We’ve done the hard work and sought out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favorites."

The top one in Texas is Hu’s Cooking, Houston:

"This laid-back Chinese fusion spot impresses with beautifully prepared, classic dishes. On the menu are traditional favorites like dan dan noodles and pan-fried pork dumplings, alongside some more adventurous dishes. People particularly love the dry pots – with choices from cauliflower to squid – and the incredible sweet-skinned duck, a take on Peking duck."