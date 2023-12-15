The Cheapest Place To Fly To From Nevada Is Not What You Think

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to travel more?

In a world that is filled with diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures and rich histories, the desire to explore beyond one's familiar horizons has become an innate human impulse. Traveling opens the doors to new experiences, creating memories that linger long after the journey has ended.

However, for many, the allure of distant destinations is often tempered by the practical considerations of budget constraints. This is where the hunt for affordable flights becomes an invaluable skill, transforming distant dreams into tangible itineraries. In the realm of travel, the quest for cheap flights is akin to unlocking the gateway to a world of possibilities.

Going has "mapped out" a list of the cheapest travel destinations to fly out to from all 50 states:

"At Going, we're all about cheap flights. But they can't just be cheap, they have to be to places we actually want to go, on airlines we'd actually fly on. We have high standards for our deals, and still find thousands of amazing fares every year.

So, we crunched the numbers of all the deals we sent from every airport in the US to find out which destinations are the cheapest to get to from each state. Whether you have a bucket list destination in mind or simply want to snag the cheapest flight to your continent of choice, here are the cheapest flights to destinations outside of the 50 states we found from across the US."

The place to fly to from Nevada for the cheapest price is San Juan, Puerto Rico.