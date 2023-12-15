WATCH: Creepy Gingerbread Man Tries To Open Stranger's Front Door

Families in a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, were creeped out after a person dressed in a gingerbread man costume was seen wandering the streets earlier in the week.

One family told WUSA that the gingerbread man tried to walk into their house and shared the video from their doorbell camera with the station.

"We noticed the door was trying to be pushed. We look at the camera. I'm looking at this guy in a costume," the homeowner told the news station. "My wife said, 'Hey listen, there's this guy, he didn't ring the doorbell. He's just standing there, and he's in this gingerbread man costume,' and I'm like gingerbread man -- what?"

Another family said they saw the gingerbread man standing outside their front window.

"We have a big picture window that faces N George Mason. All of a sudden, my dogs were going crazy barking out the window and I looked out, and there was a giant blow-up gingerbread man costume out on the sidewalk," Lindsey Churchill told WUSA. "We kind of locked eyes, and the gingerbread man went on his way. So weird."

Neighbors called the police to report the man. Officers responded but did not find the gingerbread man. Instead, they told the news station that they spoke to a witness who said the gingerbread man was just looking for a friend's house.