AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Has Passed Away At Age 77

The music world mourns the loss of Colin Burgess, the original drummer of AC/DC, who has passed away at the age of 77 under unknown circumstances.

AC/DC shared the somber news via Instagram, expressing their sadness and remembering Burgess as their first drummer and a highly respected musician. The band paid tribute to him, wishing him to "rock in peace."

Colin Burgess became an integral part of AC/DC in 1973, joining forces with the band's founding members: singer Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, and the guitar-playing siblings Angus and Malcolm Young. However, Burgess's tenure with the iconic rock group was short-lived, lasting only a year before his departure.

Former band member Dave Evans disclosed to the Metal Voice that Burgess was dismissed in 1974 due to suspected substance use while performing onstage. This revelation sheds light on the challenges within the band during that period.

Following Burgess's departure, AC/DC underwent a series of drummer changes until Phil Rudd joined in 1975, marking the beginning of his long-standing association with the band. Rudd, known for his contribution to hits like "You Shook Me All Night Long," remained a consistent figure in the group until the present day.

The circumstances surrounding Burgess's cause of death remain undisclosed.

AC/DC faced several losses over the years, including co-founding member Malcolm Young's passing in 2017, who had stepped back from the band three years earlier due to a dementia diagnosis. Despite these challenges, AC/DC continued to make a significant impact on the music industry, producing chart-topping albums like Back in Black and For Those About to Rock We Salute You.

The legacy of AC/DC endures, but the music community now reflects on the contributions of the late Colin Burgess.