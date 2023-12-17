Get Ready With SZA Before Her 2023 Jingle Ball Performance

In Boston, SZA shared the stage with a star-studded lineup including Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT Dream and (G)I-DLE as they took over TD Garden earlier this month. During her eye-catching set, she performed hits including "Love Galore," "Broken Clocks," "Shirt," "Kiss Me More," "Rich Baby Daddy," "Snooze," "I Hate You," "Kill Bill" and "Good Days."

SZA had a huge 2023, coming off the huge success of her 2022 album SOS, which she recently celebrated the anniversary of. In a message to fans on social media, she said, "Happy 1 year anniversary to an album that is ACTIVELY CHANGING MY LIFE .. like rn currently changing my life. I haven’t processed this year AT ALL cause it’s still happening .. this is beyond my wildest dreams . I never imagined we’d accomplish a fraction of the accolades that came from this .. it often doesn’t feel real and it’s funny cause I swore I’d know what to do if it ever happened. Turns out I I froze .. I know the perils of drinking the koolaid so I won’t dabble.. but I have to express the immense GRATITUDE I have for every person that made this possible. Every person that’s been apart of this journey. Thank you to GOD and to my incredible TEAM and My FAMILY. My ancestors. Thank you to every person that streamed this album, came to a show, blasted it in traffic and connected w ANY part of me. To everyone that continues to believe in me and be patient w me as I figure it all out. You're my driving force. I love you."