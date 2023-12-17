iHeartRadio On The Verge: Teddy Swims Opens Up About 'Lose Control'

If you've heard any of Teddy Swims' music before, then you already know the powerhouse vocals he packs into each song. And with the release of his debut album this year, I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), and the success of his single "Lose Control," the singer/songwriter has been named iHeartRadio's newest On The Verge artist.

"Lose Control" is Teddy's biggest career single debut, racking up over 250 million streams globally to date, and is charting across Top40, AAA and Hot AC Radio. In a statement to iHeartRadio about his hit, he explained of the meaning behind the track, "So my song, 'Lose Control,' is about basically the substances you're using — being the substance of your relationship. I feel like you get codependent with someone and you might be bad for each other. You could love someone so much, but be bad for someone. And so this, it's a song that's just about healing and getting past that."

He also shared of what it's been like to hear his song on the radio, "It feels so wonderful to hear my songs on the radio and hear people responding my songs. I'm very, very, very grateful and very fulfilled, and I feel very justified. I'm so thankful. So, to anyone that's listening to my songs, anyone that's playing my songs on the radio, thank you so much. I love you. You saved my life more than you ever know."