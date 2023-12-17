Relive The Best Of The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour With TV Special

The holiday season is in full swing, and this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One brought all of the festive feels to life as a star-studded lineup of artists treated fans to jaw-dropping performances and more.

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour included performances from artists including Cher, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Jelly Roll, AJR, Pentatonix, Melanie Martinez, Paul Russell and more. And if you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

Fans will also see guest appearances from celebrities like Jared Leto, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen, Martha Stewart, Dixie D’Amelio, Maddie Ziegler, Ariana Greenblatt, with pop ins from Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Tate McRae.

Keep scrolling to see what you can expect to see during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special.

Cher celebrated the 25th anniversary of her iconic hit "Believe" and she performed her new holiday track "DJ Play A Christmas Song"

