Relive The Best Of The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour With TV Special

By Taylor Fields

December 18, 2023

The holiday season is in full swing, and this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One brought all of the festive feels to life as a star-studded lineup of artists treated fans to jaw-dropping performances and more.

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour included performances from artists including Cher, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Niall Horan, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Jelly Roll, AJR, Pentatonix, Melanie Martinez, Paul Russell and more. And if you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.

Fans will also see guest appearances from celebrities like Jared Leto, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen, Martha Stewart, Dixie D’Amelio, Maddie Ziegler, Ariana Greenblatt, with pop ins from Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Tate McRae.

Keep scrolling to see what you can expect to see during this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball special.

Cher celebrated the 25th anniversary of her iconic hit "Believe" and she performed her new holiday track "DJ Play A Christmas Song"

Photo: Brandon Todd for iHeartRadio

Sabrina Carpenter Turned One Of Her Biggest Songs Into A Fun Christmas Tune

Photo: Thomas Falcone for iHeartRadio

Niall Horan Sounded Heavenly While Performing "Heaven" & "Nice To Meet Ya"

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show
Photo: Getty Images

OneRepublic Had Fans "Counting Stars" With Their Performance Of Their Big Hit

Photo: Thomas Falcone for iHeartRadio

Doechii Had Everyone Dancing To Her Hit "What It Is (Solo)"

Jelly Roll Shared His Powerhouse Vocals With "Save Me"

Photo: Katherine Tyler for iHeartRadio

Big Time Rush Took Us Back In Time With Their Beloved Fan Favorite Song "Boyfriend"

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

AJR Rocked The House With Their Song "Yes I'm a Mess"

iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Pentatonix Showcased Their Breathtaking Vocals On Christmas Classics

Photo: Thomas Falcone for iHeartRadio

Melanie Martinez Was Unrecognizable As Her Alter Ego In Her Otherworldly Performance

Photo: Thomas Falcone for iHeartRadio

Paul Russell Performed His Viral Hit "Lil Boo Thang"

iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
Photo: Getty Images
