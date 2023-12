WATCH: Travis Kelce Admires Taylor Swift Poster Before Game

Last week, a photo shared by several X accounts, showed Kelce and Swift kissing on the lips at the Miracle on Main Street pop-up bar during an event held for Chiefs players, spouses, friends and relatives after the game. A previous picture shared by Kelce's friend and barber, Patrick Regan, in a carousel of pictures in an Instagram post showed Swift kissing Kelce on the left cheek.

Regan also noted that Swift took the initial photo, which shows the barber giving the tight end a "gameday freshly," in the post. Swift has now attended seven of Kelce's games since they initially appeared to go public with their relationship in September. Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' on December 6.

The singer praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast in July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”