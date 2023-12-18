Anthony Edwards Walks Back Alleged 'Abortion' Text To OnlyFans Model

Jordae shared several screengrabs of an alleged conversation with Edwards in which he urged her to terminate the pregnancy. Jordae mentioned that she had previously gotten an abortion two years ago "and I regret it everyday," to which Edwards allegedly replied, "Man you can't force a kid in da world" and later wrote, "Yea but I don't want a kid."

Edwards allegedly offered to fund the abortion and Jordae shared a post that appeared to be a $100,000 wire transfer. The All-Star's statement comes two nights after the Timberwolves and Adidas celebrated the launch of his signature shoe, the AE 1, during a win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (December 16).

Edwards is one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, currently averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves, the current No. 1 overall team in the Western Conference at 19-5. The former No. 1 overall pick signed a five-year extension that could reach up to $260 million if he's selected to an All-NBA team this season.