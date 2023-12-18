Doctor Killed While Trying To Help Driver Involved In Highway Crash

Two Good Samaritans were killed on Sunday (December 17) while trying to assist a driver who crashed into a ditch on Interstate 87 near Knightdale, North Carolina. Dr. Roger J. McMurray and Gregory J. Harman witnessed the crash and pulled over to the shoulder to help the driver.

As the two men were walking toward the grassy area where the accident occurred, a pickup truck lost control and struck both of them.

McMurray was pronounced dead at the scene, while Harman was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck, 46-year-old Erik Rivas, was taken into custody and charged with two misdemeanor counts of death by vehicle and exceeding a safe speed. Authorities do not believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Officials did not provide any details about the driver of the SUV who crashed into the ditch.