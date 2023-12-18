Former NBA Prospect Arrested In Kidnapping, Murder Case
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
A former NBA G-League player has been arrested in relation to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman.
Chance Comanche, 27, who played for the Stockton Kings, a developmental affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, was charged with kidnapping and murder of Marayna Rodgers in Las Vegas, 8 News Now reports. The incident reportedly took place one night after Comanche played a game in Henderson, Nevada, which is located about 15 miles from Las Vegas.
Rodgers was reportedly visiting Las Vegas and got into a car with her friend, Sakari Harnden, 19, who is Comanche's girlfriend, before vanishing on December 6, 8 News Now reports. Both Comanche and Harnden were arrested and provided information that led to detectives locating human remains, which were later identified as Rodgers, in a desert area in Henderson, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a news release shared on Sunday (December 17).
Human remains of Marayna Rodgers were found in the desert of Henderson, Nevada. Former Kings G-League player Chance Commanche and girlfriend Sakari Harden are being charged with kidnapping and murder. pic.twitter.com/A7JG14b3gL— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 17, 2023
Police determined that both Harnden and Comanche were responsible for Rodgers death. Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas for murder and first-degree kidnapping, as well as theft for allegedly stealing a Rolex watch, on December 13, according to court records obtained by 8 News Now. Harnden is accused of "detaining Rogers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm,” a criminal complaint states.
Comanche was in Portland for a game against the Rip City Remix on December 7, less than 24 hours after Rodgers disappeared and was later arrested in California by an FBI Criminal Apprehension team. The basketball player is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail and is pending extradition to Nevada in relation to the charges.
Comanche, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and appeared in one NBA game for the Portland Trail Blazers, was released by the Stockton Kings after being accused in the murder case.