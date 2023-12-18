Former NBA Prospect Arrested In Kidnapping, Murder Case

A former NBA G-League player has been arrested in relation to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman.

Chance Comanche, 27, who played for the Stockton Kings, a developmental affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, was charged with kidnapping and murder of Marayna Rodgers in Las Vegas, 8 News Now reports. The incident reportedly took place one night after Comanche played a game in Henderson, Nevada, which is located about 15 miles from Las Vegas.

Rodgers was reportedly visiting Las Vegas and got into a car with her friend, Sakari Harnden, 19, who is Comanche's girlfriend, before vanishing on December 6, 8 News Now reports. Both Comanche and Harnden were arrested and provided information that led to detectives locating human remains, which were later identified as Rodgers, in a desert area in Henderson, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a news release shared on Sunday (December 17).