Getaway Vehicle Stolen While Armed Gang Robbed A Check Cashing Service

A trio of armed robbers found themselves victims of a crime after they robbed a check cashing service in Commerce City, Colorado.

The Commerce City Police Department said the masked men stormed into Hi Lo Check Cashing on Saturday (December 16) morning and demanded cash.

While they were inside the business, another criminal stole their getaway car, leaving them stranded at the crime scene.

"In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Officers arrested two of the individuals and are looking for the third suspect. According to KUSA, the suspects who were taken into custody are juveniles.

Authorities said they are still deciding what charges to file against the pair of robbers who were arrested.

As for the stolen car, police said they do not have a description of the vehicle but would release it once they gather more information.