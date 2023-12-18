Scarface Delivers His Classics During Intimate NPR 'Tiny Desk' Performance

Scarface stunned all of his fans with his appearance on NPR's "Tiny Desk."



On Monday morning, December 18, NPR debuted its latest episode of "Tiny Desk" featuring the Houston spitta. He was accompanied by a full band including Josh Henderson and Mike Dean, who held it down on the keys. He began his intimate set by performing his hit "On My Block." He continued with live renditions of "Mary Jane" and "Smile," which he dedicated to his late collaborator 2Pac. He also provided the backstory to "I Seen a Man Die" and followed up with "F**k Faces." He closed out with Geto Boys' smash hit "Mind Playing Tricks On Me."