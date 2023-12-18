Scarface Delivers His Classics During Intimate NPR 'Tiny Desk' Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
December 18, 2023
Scarface stunned all of his fans with his appearance on NPR's "Tiny Desk."
On Monday morning, December 18, NPR debuted its latest episode of "Tiny Desk" featuring the Houston spitta. He was accompanied by a full band including Josh Henderson and Mike Dean, who held it down on the keys. He began his intimate set by performing his hit "On My Block." He continued with live renditions of "Mary Jane" and "Smile," which he dedicated to his late collaborator 2Pac. He also provided the backstory to "I Seen a Man Die" and followed up with "F**k Faces." He closed out with Geto Boys' smash hit "Mind Playing Tricks On Me."
Scarface's set is being heralded as the best Tiny Desk performance of the year. It's the latest installment of the outlet's Hip-Hop 50 celebrations that has brought out several legends to the iconic space in Washington, D.C. Other notable performances include Action Bronson, Noname, Cypress Hill, Trina, Usher, Ab-Soul and Juvenile, who performed his hits with Mannie Fresh, Trombone Shorty & Jon Batiste. Juvie's performance happened after he initially turned down a fan's wish for him to appear on the program. Once he got schooled on what "Tiny Desk" was, he had a change of art.
"Ok ok 😂😂 All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer!!!" Juvenile wrote.
Watch Scarface's full "Tiny Desk" performance below.