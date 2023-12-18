Tennessee Has One Of America's 25 Best Christmas Lights Displays

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is seeing all of the dazzling lights brightening up the winter skies, from home-made designs decorating neighborhoods to massive displays at popular venues with millions of twinkling lights. U.S. News & World Report knows just how much people enjoy looking at all the beautiful lights, so the site compiled a list of the 25 best Christmas light displays in the country that festive onlookers can visit this holiday season. One of the stunning displays can even be found here in Tennessee.

According to the site, the Pigeon Forge Winterfest in East Tennessee is among the most dazzling holiday lights displays in the entire country, boasting an unforgettable experience for all who visit. Learn more at the fest's website. Here's what the site had to say:

"Around 5 million holiday lights bedazzle Pigeon Forge — and for a much longer stretch of time than similar displays in other destinations across America. Pigeon Forge Winterfest showcases illuminated features throughout the town, including many of its top attractions, which remain lit from mid-November to mid-February. Dollywood, in particular, earns rave reviews from its guests for its massive Christmas lights exhibition and family-friendly holiday shows (though you should expect plenty of crowds).

"If you'd rather stay in your warm car while checking out the area's twinkling lights, drive along the Pigeon Forge Parkway for a festive spectacle or check out Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland at Soaky Mountain Waterpark."

Check out the full list of America's best Christmas lights displays by visiting travel.usnews.com.