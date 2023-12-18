Do you prefer basking in the warmth of a hot, sunny day or bundling up under a blanket as snow falls outside your window? Whether you enjoy the sweltering days of summer or the chilly evenings of winter, each season tends to bring in some truly extreme temperatures.

Using 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state as well as some record-setting precipitation they received. Fortunately for Ohioans, the extreme temperatures in the Buckeye State fall short of both the highest (134 degrees Fahrenheit in Death Valley) and lowest (-80 degrees Fahrenheit in Prospect Creek Camp, Alaska) recorded in the country.

According to the site, the hottest temperature recorded in Ohio was 113 degrees Fahrenheit on July 21, 1934, near Gallipolis, while the lowest temperature was -39 degrees Fahrenheit on February 10, 1899, in Milligan. Additionally, the highest 24-hour precipitation came August 7, 1995 when 10.75 inches fell down in Shelby County, while the highest 24-hour snowfall was recorded in Warren on April 20, 1901, with a total of 30 inches.

Here's what the site had to say about Ohio's hottest temps:

"During the statewide 1934 heat wave, residents of Gallipolis, a village in southeastern Ohio, bore the brunt of the highest temperature ever recorded in the state. Residents left their furnace-like houses hoping to find a shady spot to cool off, while many slept on their rooftops, porches, or lawns. The oppressive heat killed as many as 160 people between July 20 and 26."

Check out the full report at Stacker to see the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.