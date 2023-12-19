Billy Corgan Mourns Death Of 'Beloved' Family Member

Billy Corgan mourned the death of his dog Ling Ling in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday (December 19).

“Today our family lost Ling Ling (on the left), who has now joined her beloved sister Chin Chin (on right) in heaven," he wrote alongside pictures of both pups. "I often feel unworthy of these lovely animals addition to our family…meaning: they are better than I in so many ways; with an unconditional love and a truth in their being."

"I brought Chin and Ling home from Sedona, Arizona after the Oceania writing sessions out there (and much of my personal life) had gone astray. So I will always be grateful to them for bringing me back to Earth when I needed it most," the Smashing Pumpkins frontman continued before revealing his fur babies came into his life before his wife and children. "So before Chloe, and PCC and AJC and Colette arrived… it was just Chin Chin and Ling Ling and Sammi and Mr. Thom and I. And they are all gone now - 2 kittens from @pawschicago and 2 puppies from the desert.

"It’s an emotional day, sure, but also a day of remembrance and appreciation,” Corgan ended his heartfelt message. See the post below.