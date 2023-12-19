In addition to the light show, Jimmy also opened up about his collaboration with Trainor, and teased his future holiday album, called Holiday Seasoning.

On his forthcoming Christmas album that's due out next year, Fallon explained, "It's a comedy album. So it's all kind of jokey songs and funny songs. I have a song that's based on Thanksgiving Eve, so when everyone goes home to their hometown bars and sees the old cheerleader and quarterback, and people grown up and the guidance counselor. And then I have a song called 'Christmas Ding Dong' about bells. And so there's some other special guests, hopefully, that'll be on the album as well."

"Wrap Me Up" is also set to appear on Holiday Seasoning, and Jimmy explained that the collaboration came about when Meghan appeared on "The Tonight Show" — following a rather ... endearing moment. He remembered, "She came on [the show] once and she was doing this song and it was amazing. And then she did a choreographed dance thing at the end, and she did the spin at the end and totally fell. She totally biffed it and fell down. And I go, 'Ooh.' And so I went over and I laid on the ground next to her and I go, 'We'll be right back with more Tonight Show.' And then I said, 'We can redo that if you want to.' And she goes, 'No, I think let's leave it. I want people to see me fall.' I go, I love this girl. She's so cool. So we became kind of super friends after that. She said, 'I want to help with this album. If you want to think of a duet or something.' I go, 'Sure.' She goes, 'What do you got? Send it to me.' And so I go, 'I don't have anything.' So I recorded a voice memo and I had a song. It was kind of like a rap."

From there, Trainor sent an idea over to Jimmy, changing his original idea of a rap song called "Wrap It Up" to "Wrap Me Up" instead, and the rest was history.

Fallon also expressed to Elvis of hearing his song on the radio, "I was listening to Z100. You said you're going to play the song, and I listened to it with my wife, and we sat around the Alexa, as one does. And so I go 'Play Elvis Duran.' We're listening, waiting. And then when it comes on and you hear your song on the radio — it is that scene from a movie. It is that thing where you get goosebumps and you go, 'I can't believe more than five people are hearing this song.' As a comedian, it doesn't happen. I'm blown away and honored and humbled and all that stuff rolled into one."