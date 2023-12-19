Judge Orders Names Of Jeffrey Epstein's Associates To Be Unsealed

A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of dozens of documents that include the names of people associated with disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The documents are related to a settled civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence after she was convicted of sex trafficking and procuring girls for Epstein.

The documents are expected to identify over 180 people associated with Epstein and Maxwell. The people named in the documents include victims, alleged co-conspirators, investigators, journalists, and others connected with the case. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said that some names will remain redacted, including minor victims and a person who was wrongly identified as a possible perpetrator.

Judge Preska said that documents would be unsealed in two weeks to give the people named in the documents a chance to file an appeal against having their names released.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019.