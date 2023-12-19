Metro Boomin Appears To Respond To Drake's Alleged Sneak Diss

The super producer and the Canadian hitmaker had collaborated plenty of times in the past, however, it seems like tensions between them have been rising lately. At the beginning of the month, Metro replied to a post on X about his album and vented about his thoughts about Her Loss getting more awards than his album Heroes & Villains despite H&V's epic streaming numbers since it was released last year.



“Yet Her Loss keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," Metro wrote in his now-deleted post. "Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me. Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives."



Unfortunately for Metro, screenshots last forever. Drake apparently saw Metro's post and seemingly responded in his Instagram Stories by using lyrics from JAY Z's “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)." “Damn, little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three," the post read. Two weeks later, Drake addressed all his haters with a brief message during his stream for Stake, which has resonated with fans. He even took the time to address a random fan who tipped him 20 cents.



“To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam,” Drake said into the camera. “Look at my eyes... You guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”



Neither Drake nor Metro have yet to say any names in their subshots. Hopefully, they can resolve things before it escalates further.