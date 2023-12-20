Donald Trump Kicked Off Colorado Ballot In 14th Amendment Case

Colorado's Supreme Court has disqualified former President Donald Trump from being on the ballot in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that "President Trump incited and encouraged the use of violence and lawless action to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power" and is therefore disqualified from running for office again under the 14th Amendment.

"Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot," the majority wrote in an unsigned opinion.

The court stated that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold "may not list President Trump's name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him."

In a dissenting opinion, Chief Justice Brian Boatright said that Trump should remain on the ballot because he has not been convicted of any crimes. He is currently facing numerous charges in four separate legal cases, including a federal case alleging he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"In the absence of an insurrection-related conviction, I would hold that a request to disqualify a candidate under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not a proper cause of action under Colorado's election code. Therefore, I would dismiss the claim at issue here," he wrote.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, slammed the ruling and said that Trump's legal team plans to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group's scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump's name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice," Cheung said in a statement.