SZA came out to the tune of her hit "Kill Bill." She continued her set with energetic renditions of "Snooze" and "Rich Baby Daddy." Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Cruz Show were all on-site to document each performance until the very end.



The city of Watts also acknowledged TDE for their initiatives within the community. At one point during the event, representatives for Mayor Karen Bass presented a certificate of appreciation to the label, which was accepted by TDE founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. Even U.S. Representative Maxine Waters was spotted vibing at the event.



“I grew up here and for people to see us come back and give back, it’s a blessing," Jay Rock said about the event. "I was one of these kids out here too. This lets them know that they can do this too. If there’s a kid out there trying to strive for something great, it’s motivation that no matter where you come from, you can make it out if you stay dedicated."



TDE's holiday celebrations continue today at Nickerson Gardens with their annual toy giveaway. The giveaway will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will feature other fun things to do like snow activities, free barber services, a job fair and more. See more scenes from TDE's Christmas concert below.