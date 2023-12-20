Desserts, with their endless amount of mouth-watering flavors, offer a sensory experience that triggers euphoria. There are some standout dishes that are able to fulfill all of those irresistible cravings for something sweet more than others.

Love Food published findings from its editorial team’s search to determine the most over-the-top dessert in every state in the U.S.:

“From ice cream sundaes piled high with toppings to truly mammoth cakes, outrageously flavored donuts and indulgent treats that cost a small fortune, there are some truly astounding desserts being whipped up all over America. Some look relatively normal but marry unusual flavors, while others simply must be seen (and tasted) to be believed. We’ve sought out the most extravagant dessert in every U.S. state, based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades and the first-hand experience of our team.”

In Arizona, the top most exaggerated yet equally as delicious dessert is the Campfire S’more Sundae from Sweet Republic:

“Sugar-laden and sensational looking, Sweet Republic’s Campfire S'more Sundae is a show-stopper dessert if there ever was one. Two scoops of house-made chocolate ice cream are topped with an oversized roasted marshmallow, hot fudge sauce, and whipped cream, all served in a waffle bowl. With three locations across the state – in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe – Sweet Republic is never too far away when you’re in need of a sweet treat.”

