Times are tough, and, unfortunately, one clear reflection of that is the lack of financial resources for communities across the U.S. Due to the unstable economy, there are those who are living paycheck to paycheck, and it’s a situation that is not uncommon.

24/7 Wall Street did research to find out what the poorest city in each state is:

“Since hitting a multi-decade high in June 2022, the pace of inflation in the United States has cooled. Still, consumer prices are rising at nearly double the 2% annual target set by the Federal Reserve – and Americans are feeling the pinch. According to a report from Moody’s Analytics, the same goods and services cost the typical American household $709 more in July 2023 than in July 2021.

While no one has been spared from rising prices, lower-income households have been disproportionately impacted. For many low-income Americans, budgeting during periods of high inflation is not an option because basic necessities – such as food, transportation, and housing – account for virtually all spending. A recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 82.5% of households with incomes of less than $50,000 a year reported some level of difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days, compared to just 34.4% of households earning $200,000 or more per year.

Across the United States, there are dozens of cities where financial hardship is widespread, where high-paying job opportunities are limited, and where the harsh realities of inflation are most pronounced.

Using metro area level data on median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in every state. Additional income and population data also came from the ACS. Four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the cities listed in these states rank as the poorest by default only.”

The city with the population having the lowest income in Texas is Texarkana:

• "Median household income, 2022: $72,284 – the lowest of 25 metro areas in state

• Statewide median household income, 2022: $72,284 – #24 highest of 50 states

• Metro area poverty rate, 2022: 29,830 (21.6% – #10 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

• Households in Texarkana with incomes under $10,000: 6,031 (10.8% – #5 highest out of 384 U.S. metro areas)

• Population, 2022: 144,322”