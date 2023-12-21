Lars Ulrich Mourns Father Torben's Death: 'I Love You Dad'
By Katrina Nattress
December 21, 2023
Lars Ulrich broke the sad news that his father Torben Ulrich passed away at the age of 95. The Metallica drummer paid tribute to his dad on Instagram with a carousel of photos taken throughout his dad's long life.
"Torben Ulrich: 1928-2023," he wrote. "95 years of adventures, unique experiences, curiosity, pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, tennis, music, art, writing….and quite a bit of Danish contrarian attitude. Thank you endlessly! I love you dad"
The elder Ulrich became a legend to Metallica fans after his appearance in the band's Some Kind of Monster documentary, which followed the recording of 2003's St. Anger. When asked his opinion after hearing a song snippet in the studio, Torben famously said "I would delete that."
Torben, who was an artist himself (as well as a professional tennis player), liked to challenge his son and the band. “I think he appreciates Metallica, especially when we’re daring and a little unorthodox, when we play strange sideways tempos … He appreciates that side of it,” said Lars in a 2017 interview with SoundBox (via Consequence). “When we play a little straighter and a little safer he raises an eyebrow.”
See Lars' touching tribute to his father below.