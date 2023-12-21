Tennessee City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the holiday season can often bring up bittersweet emotions that can lend an air of sadness to the otherwise joyous celebrations. Depending on where you live, you may experience these feelings more than others in another city.

Travel.Alot.Com searched around the U.S. for the cities that are less content than others, compiling a list of the 30 "saddest" cities in the America. One city in Tennessee is among the unhappiest in the country: Memphis, which scored the worst in the Community Pride category. This is what the site had to say:

"During the recession, the unemployment rate in Memphis soared above national averages but in recent years has come back down. What doesn't help, however, is the second-highest violent crime rate in the nation. That negative community aspect has contributed to the city rising from #9 to #1."

Here's how the site determined its list:

"We've made a list of the 30 cities that rank as the unhappiest in the country because their emotional well-being overall is lower than average. We gathered out information from Gallup and Healthways partner, who created the Community Well-Being Index. This measures American cities based on how well they provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for the residents."

Check out the full list of America's saddest cities at travel.alot.com.