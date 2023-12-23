Putin Privately Has Interest In Cease-Fire In Ukraine: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly privately acknowledged that he's open to a cease-fire in Ukraine, despite his public refusal to do so, the New York Times reported on Saturday (December 23).

Putin had reportedly indicated that he was considering stopping the ongoing war at the current boundary lines as early as September, according to two former senior Russian officials with knowledge of the Kremlin's decisions, as well as American and international officials. Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24, 2022.

The announcement served as the final action ahead of an attack by the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine had attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed and more than 18,500 others were injured amid the ongoing war, according to a press release shared by the United Nations last month.

“Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine,” said Danielle Bell, who leads the UN's monitoring mission. “The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, now entering into its 21st month, risks evolving into a protracted conflict, with the severe human cost being painful to fathom."