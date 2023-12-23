Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Are Possibly Engaged

Expectant parents Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are said to be engaged, as per photos shared by TMZ showing Waterhouse with a ring on her finger in London.

A source confirmed to People that the ring indeed signifies their engagement. According to the insider, both Pattinson and Waterhouse are eager to tie the knot, emphasizing its importance to them. The Twilight star is reportedly thrilled about impending fatherhood, expressing readiness for this new role.

The source gushes about the couple's incredible relationship, noting Pattinson's sense of luck. Waterhouse, displaying a "special glow," is described as notably happy. The couple initially announced their pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, where Waterhouse revealed her baby bump, generating cheers from the audience.

Despite their busy professional lives, the couple is reportedly excited about the prospect of becoming parents, acknowledging the transformative impact it will have.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, known for their privacy, made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Egypt.

The engagement news adds another layer to their unfolding journey, aligning with Pattinson's past comments on the value of privacy in matters of love.

Having started their relationship in 2018, the couple has gradually shared more of their story while anticipating the joys of parenthood.