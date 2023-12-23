Taylor Swift’s NYC Fashion Is Securing Her Title As A Style Icon

In the heart of Greenwich Village on Thursday night, Taylor Swift emerged in her classic style, donning a classic monochrome black miniskirt ensemble.

The renowned Eras Tour starlet and Time's "Person of the Year" paired a pleated black skirt with semi-sheer tights, complemented by black heeled loafers featuring distinctive buckles. To add a hint of contrast, she threw on a black jacket adorned with cream shearling strips.

With a small black purse hanging on a long strap, Swift left her hair down and showcased her signature red lip. Reports suggest her destination was Electric Lady Studios, where her musical endeavors awaited.

Having recently celebrated her birthday, Swift sparked speculation about a special gift from boyfriend Travis Kelce by flaunting a statement ring adorned with an opal center and surrounded by small blue topaz stones. However, her friend Keleigh Sperry quelled the rumors on Instagram, sharing a picture of the ring and confirming it was a gift from her to Swift.

Playfully addressing media speculation, Sperry singled out "all media outlets" and shared a blurry image seemingly featuring the ring on Swift's hand, playfully bidding farewell to media scrutiny. Swift's birthday festivities drew in a star-studded guest list, including Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff, Antoni Porowski, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams.

Kelce, unable to attend due to mandatory Chiefs practice, joined Swift in earlier celebrations in Kansas City.