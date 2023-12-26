Lizzo Mourns Loss Of Her Dog Pooka: 'So Heartbroken'

Lizzo is “so heartbroken” as she mourns the loss of her dog, she revealed as she shared some photos with her beloved dog on Instagram. The powerhouse artist also shared TikToks to reminisce on memories with Pooka, who lived nearly two decades.

“I’m not ok im so heartbroken rip Pooka,” Lizzo wrote in her caption on Instagram on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25). Before that, she shared a Yitty promo fathering Pooka wrote in another caption: “We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson. 4•10•2005 - 12•24•2023 🐾 💎” Lizzo paid tribute to Pooka in a slideshow on TikTok set to “Why’d You Leave Me on Christmas” by B2K. “Im so heartbroken right now i cant stop crying,” she wrote.

Lizzo’s TikTok and Instagram followers shared their condolences and supportive messages in the comments, including: “Sending you so much love. I'm so sorry you're hurting. It's such an awful deep pain when we lose a fur baby. 🥺❤️,” “My deepest condolences on the loss of your beloved fur baby. 😢,” “One of the hardest losses to face. I’m so sorry for your heartbreak 💔,” and “Im so sorry, its a family member and only pet owners will understand,” to list a few. See Lizzo’s tribute to Pooka below.